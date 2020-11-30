LISTEN: UW Cowboy Basketball on the Y95 App – Schedule

The University of Wyoming men's basketball team is back in action, and you can hear all of this season's action on Y95 Country. Listen on the radio at 95.1 FM or on the free Y95 mobile app.

Get the FREE Y95 App - Available for Android and Apple Devices - and never miss UW Cowboys Basketball action.

2019-2020 Cowboy Men's Basketball Schedule (results)

11/28/2020Mississippi Valley StateLaramie, Wyoming
11/30/2020Texas SouthernLaramie, Wyoming7 pm
12/2/2020Incarnate WordLaramie, Wyoming7 pm
12/6/2020at Oregon StateCorvalis, Oregon2 pm
12/9/2020DenverLaramie, Wyoming7 pm
12/12/2020at Utah ValleyOrem, Utah4 pm
12/17/2020OmahaLaramie, Wyoming7 pm
12/20/2020UNLVLaramie, WyomingTBA
12/22/2020UNLVLaramie, WyomingTBA
1/2/2021at Fresno StateFresno, CaliforniaTBA
1/4/2021at Fresno StateFresno, CaliforniaTBA
1/11/2021Boise StateLaramie, WyomingTBA
1/13/2021Boise StateLaramie, WyomingTBA
1/16/2021at Air ForceColorado Springs, ColoradoTBA
1/18/2021at Air ForceColorado Springs, ColoradoTBA
1/22/2021NevadaLaramie, WyomingTBA
1/24/2021NevadaLaramie, WyomingTBA
1/28/2021at San Diego StateSan Diego, CaliforniaTBA
1/30/2021at San Diego StateSan Diego, CaliforniaTBA
2/4/2021Colorado StateLaramie, WyomingTBA
2/6/2021Colorado StateLaramie, WyomingTBA
2/11/2021at Utah StateLogan, UtahTBA
2/13/2021at Utah StateLogan, UtahTBA
2/17/2021at New MexicoAlbuquerque, New MexicoTBA
2/19/2021at New MexicoAlbuquerque, New MexicoTBA
2/25/2021San José StateLaramie, WyomingTBA
2/27/2021San José StateLaramie, WyomingTBA
