2019-2020 Cowboy Men's Basketball Schedule (results)
|11/28/2020
|Mississippi Valley State
|Laramie, Wyoming
|11/30/2020
|Texas Southern
|Laramie, Wyoming
|7 pm
|12/2/2020
|Incarnate Word
|Laramie, Wyoming
|7 pm
|12/6/2020
|at Oregon State
|Corvalis, Oregon
|2 pm
|12/9/2020
|Denver
|Laramie, Wyoming
|7 pm
|12/12/2020
|at Utah Valley
|Orem, Utah
|4 pm
|12/17/2020
|Omaha
|Laramie, Wyoming
|7 pm
|12/20/2020
|UNLV
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA
|12/22/2020
|UNLV
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA
|1/2/2021
|at Fresno State
|Fresno, California
|TBA
|1/4/2021
|at Fresno State
|Fresno, California
|TBA
|1/11/2021
|Boise State
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA
|1/13/2021
|Boise State
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA
|1/16/2021
|at Air Force
|Colorado Springs, Colorado
|TBA
|1/18/2021
|at Air Force
|Colorado Springs, Colorado
|TBA
|1/22/2021
|Nevada
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA
|1/24/2021
|Nevada
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA
|1/28/2021
|at San Diego State
|San Diego, California
|TBA
|1/30/2021
|at San Diego State
|San Diego, California
|TBA
|2/4/2021
|Colorado State
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA
|2/6/2021
|Colorado State
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA
|2/11/2021
|at Utah State
|Logan, Utah
|TBA
|2/13/2021
|at Utah State
|Logan, Utah
|TBA
|2/17/2021
|at New Mexico
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|TBA
|2/19/2021
|at New Mexico
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|TBA
|2/25/2021
|San José State
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA
|2/27/2021
|San José State
|Laramie, Wyoming
|TBA