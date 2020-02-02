Little Big Town stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (Jan. 29), where the country quartet performed their song "Next to You" from their latest album Nightfall.

Little Big Town began the performance of the hopeful ballad with whispered vocals, which instantly captured the attention of the audience members at the New York City-based talk show. The group showcased their stunning four-part harmonies at the start of the song, remaining in vocal unison on the stripped-down track. Little Big Town's vocals were backed with a soft drum beat and an acoustic guitar courtesy of group member Phillip Sweet.

As the song reached its climax, the beat slowly began to pick up, and the band once again entered with their signature harmonies as they sang about an intoxicating kind of love. "Don’t you know / You’re the fire in my bones / You’re my heart and home," the members croon in unison.

The song focuses on a partner who is having a difficult time and ultimately finds comfort in the one that he loves. "Next to You" takes flight and soars three minutes into the song, and expertly showcases the country quartet's dazzling stage presence and hypnotizing vocals.

"Next to You" is featured on the group's stunning Nightfall album, Little Big Town's ninth release debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, becoming the band's fourth No. 1 album on the chart. Nightfall contains the previously released songs: "Over Drinking" and "Sugar Coat."

To watch Little Big Town's full performance of "Next to You" on Late Night, click above.