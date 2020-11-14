Little Richard's rural estate in Tennessee is for sale, and pictures show a residence that's just as unique and one-of-a-kind as the legendary entertainer was.

Variety reports that the former rural home of Little Richard — whose real name was Richard Wayne Penniman — in Lynchburg, Tenn., is currently for sale for $349,900. The listing comes on the market six months after the iconic musician died in May at the age of 87 after a battle with bone cancer.

According to online listings, Little Richard's Tennessee residence actually encompasses two homes under one roof, with two separate entrances sharing one foyer. The left side residence has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room and living room, with a spiral staircase leading to a bonus room situated above the master bedroom. The residence on the right side also features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a kitchen and formal dining and living rooms, and it includes an office and a two-car garage. There are two separate central air units, and the two homes share a storm shelter.

The total square footage comes to 6,024 square feet, and the unique two-in-one home sits on a wooded hilltop on nearly 14 extremely secluded and private acres of prime rural Tennessee land.

Pictures of the home show a surprisingly modest interior in places, despite some great lines, with relatively outdated fixtures in need of extensive renovation and updating. One side of the residence is painted in surprisingly staid colors, while the other contains more of the kind of bright, flamboyant colors one might expect from the flashy rock legend.

The home is priced to move at just $58 per square foot, and according to Redfin, it's already under contract with a sale pending. Carmen Wolfe at Weichert Realtors, Joe Orr & Associates holds the listing on Little Richard's former Tennessee home.

