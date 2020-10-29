Live Next to Coors Field In an $18 Million Loft

Looking for the good life in the heart of Denver? If you are and you can afford it, an $18 million loft is up for sale. The loft with a hefty price tag includes 4 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and 6,903 square feet of living space.

You will also find three steam showers, three jacuzzi tubs, two full gourmet kitchens, and more. The loft also includes three outdoor decks, two face the west for unobstructed views of Coors Field and the Rocky Mountains. The third deck spans the entire length of the building with views of downtown Denver. Check out the photos of the $18 million loft that is currently for sale and located at 2245 Blake Street.

See the full listing with more information HERE.

Source: Realtor