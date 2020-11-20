Local First Responders Rescue Seriously Injured, Missing Person

First responders on Wednesday rescued a seriously injured, missing person from a confined space on a property north of Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Jeff Barnes says deputies were called to the area of E. Ole Maverick Road and Yellowstone Road around 1:30 p.m. for a missing person who was possibly suicidal.

"The homeowner had searched most of their property prior to calling dispatch, and the missing person’s glasses were found in their barn with blood on them," Barnes said in a Facebook post.

"Deputies conducted an extensive search of the property, and located the missing person inside in a confined area, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," he added.

Barnes says the person was rushed to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery, and is expected to live.

Calls to the sheriff's office seeking more information were not immediately returned.