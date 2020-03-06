Local Restaurant Holding ‘Rooted In Cheyenne’ Fundraiser Saturday

Chipotle Mexican Grill in Cheyenne will be raising money for ''Rooted In Cheyenne" on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The restaurant, located at 1508 Dell Range in Cheyenne, will donate 33 percent of the purchases from people who mention Rooted in Cheyenne or show a flyer, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Rooted in Cheyenne is a local organization that works to promote trees in Wyoming's capital city.

Two members of the group are scheduled to appear on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program at noon on KGAB AM 650 on Saturday to discuss the fundraiser as well as what the group does.