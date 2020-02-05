Local Transient Wanted for Skipping Court on Strangulation Charge

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 35-year-old Anthony Romero.

"He has a failure to appear warrant on an original charge of strangulation of a household member," said Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner.

Romero is 5-foot-11, weighs 176 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Romero's current whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6524 or Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.

"Let's work together to get this person off of the streets," said Warner.

​​