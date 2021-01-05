Doug Liman Made a Pandemic Heist Film During the Pandemic

While you’ve been hanging around your house, eating junk food and playing video games, director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) and his crew made an entire movie about what happens during life in pandemic lockdown. Stop making us look bad, Doug Liman! Let us eat junk food in peace! Do we really need more guilt in this life?

Liman’s new film, Locked Down, stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway as a couple floundering during the early days of the pandemic. Then, when England goes into lockdown, they sense an opportunity — for a diamond heist at Harrods, the famous London department store.

The film is already finished and will premiere on HBO Max next week. Here’s Locked Down’s trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In LOCKED DOWN, just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way.

Given that we’re all still in various states of lockdown, I’m not sure I’m dying to watch two unhappily married people trapped in their house, bickering about their miserable lives for 90 minutes. The heist element seems fun though, particularly with the real locations featured in the movie. Locked Down premieres on HBO Max on January 14.