Lodge Visitors Watch 3 Bears Face Off By the Front Window

Imagine this. You're on vacation. You're relaxing. You hear something intense happening outside the lodge where you're staying. You look out the front window and see three bears in a tense standoff. This was the reality for some vacationers in real life.

Look at these three huge bears who don't seem very pleased with each other.

Here's how the person who captured the video described what happened:

This was our first morning at Brooks Falls and we got a front row seat to the action. This is the path right in front of the Brooks Lodge, so it's always important to be alert. I'm happy to have been inside for this one!

For fun, I decided to look up where Brooks Lodge is at. I laughed at the Google Maps description of the place.

Google Maps Satellite View

Rustic accommodations with river views? Add bear battles to that and you're done.