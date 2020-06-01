Longmire Days Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

A recent Wyoming tradition is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Longmire Days has announced the event for 2020 is canceled.

The official Longmire Days Facebook page shared the sad news today.

The official Longmire website listed this year's celebration as scheduled for August 13 through 16. Unfortunately, you can officially erase that off your to-do list with this official announcement.

If you've ever been to Longmire Days, you know this is the one time every year you can count on the streets of Buffalo being filled with people. Considering all of the social distancing concerns within this pandemic, it's understandable how the organizers were gonna have a hard time having the actors and fans interacting safely.

For the latest information on Longmire Days, you can follow them on Facebook or the official website for updates.

