Longtime Riverton Coach Ron Porter Passes Away

Ron Porter, who served as head coach for both the Riverton boys and girls basketball team died early Tuesday morning after a battle with liver cancer. In addition to work in basketball, Porter was an American Legion baseball umpire for 40 years and was the state's umpire in chief for 30 years. In his career, he umpired over 60 Wyoming Legion tournament games and worked in 6 Northwest Regional tournaments. Porter started the first statewide umpire association and did numerous clinics and evaluations statewide. Earlier this month, Porter threw out the first pitch at the State "A" Legion tournament in Powell.

In basketball, Porter coached the Cody boys team for 3 seasons from 1980-81 through the 1982-83 season with one state tournament appearance. He coached the Riverton boys team for 9 seasons, qualifying for the state tournament 4 times. Porter turned his attention to the Riverton girls basketball program and served as their head coach for 6 seasons with two postseason qualifications.

Just a few weeks ago, he was presented a plaque from the Wyoming Coaches Association for 30 years of service in mentoring young men and women.

