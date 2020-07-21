Longtime Wyoming Department of Corrections Director to Retire

Longtime Wyoming Department of Corrections Director Bob Lampert announced Tuesday that he's resigning his position and retiring.

Lampert has led the agency since Nov. 10, 2003, making him the longest-tenured state correctional agency head in the nation.

In announcing his retirement, Lampert stated:

WDOC is an incredible agency comprised of hard-working dedicated public servants who are all reaching for the same goal of making better neighbors out of those who are put under our charge. In comparison to most other state systems, the agency is performing at a high level on all measures, even in the face of increased challenges such as COVD-19 and looming budget reductions, thanks to the efforts of Wyoming’s corrections professionals. Offenders are succeeding at higher rates than in most jurisdictions in the nation due in large part to the often underappreciated work of corrections staff and contractors in creating a success-oriented approach to incarceration and supervision.

Lampert is retiring with over 46 years of corrections experience.

A specific date has yet to be announced, but his last day will likely be within the next six weeks.

