LOOK: Artist Creates Beautiful Optical Illusion Using A Tree

@mementoviral via Twitter

I've seen artists create some pretty amazing things in my years, but this could easily be one of the coolest. It's definitely in the running for the most original.

A Spanish Twitter account, Momentos Virales (which translates in English to "viral moments"), posted a beautiful time-lapse video of an artist painting a stunning optic illusion on a tree near the side of a road. They captioned the video:

Esto es Arte!!!

The English translation is: This is art!

By the time the drawing is finished, the tree appears have to a women encased inside a glass-like portion of said tree. The way the artist matched the background of the real scenery makes the illusion that much more believable.

This video is a clear example of the brilliance this artist possesses. Now, if only I could find out exactly where this is located. Every fiber of my being wants to experience this masterpiece in person.

