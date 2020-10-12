Look! Community Paint By Numbers Before And After

The Downtown Development Authority hosted a Community Paint By Numbers event in the alley behind Flippers Saturday and all I have to say is "Wow". I'm blown away how so many volunteers came together to paint such a great mural. Every time there is a mural painting event in Cheyenne, I always tell myself I need to go, I really need to make sure I do it next time, because the work that is being done is so pretty and fun. Check out these pictures from the Downtown Development Authority.

These pictures look awesome! It looks like a completely different place in town. The post on the DDA's Facebook page mentioned thanks to everyone that helped

Before and After! Thank you so much to everyone who came out to be a part of our Community Paint by Numbers Mural! It was the best day ever. Just a few details to finish but we think it looks amazing! And we owe a huge thank you to Art Bureau for bringing our vision to life! What a great addition to downtown!

As I write this, the cold fall wind is blowing outside my window, so I know that the extended warm weather is on it's way out, but if I have to bundle up for the next project the DDA puts on, I will. This is such a cool event that not every city does, or really even cares about doing.