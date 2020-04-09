Change is inevitable, buildings come down and new ones go up. The town we grew up in can look both different and the same. But, pictures record things as they were during a specific moment in time in an image that lasts long into the future. Thanks to the LeClercq L Jones Photograph Collection at the Laramie County Library, we can see the Cheyenne of the 1970s.

LOOK: Pictures of Downtown Cheyenne Then and Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app



