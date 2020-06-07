LOOK: Sunday’s Cheyenne ‘Black Lives Matter’ Demonstration

Demonstrators gathered and marched in downtown Cheyenne on Sunday (June 7) in support of Black Lives Matter as part of a nationwide wave of demonstrations after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020.

Starting at the Depot Plaza downtown, dozens of people gathered with signs. The group marched on sidewalks north on Capitol Avenue to the Wyoming Capitol Building. At the capitol, people chanted and listened to speakers. As the group demonstrated other supporters drove by honking and waving.

The demonstrators then marched south from the capitol building to gather in front of the Cheyenne Police Department on West 18th Street where they chanted and again listened to speakers. At one point the demonstrators lay on the ground for several minutes while a speaker read the last words of Geroge Floyd.