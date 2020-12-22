Since the late 1960s, the U.S. Forest Service has provided a Christmas tree for the lawn of the US Capitol building in Washington DC. Each year, a tree from a different US National Forest is chosen.

In 2010, it was Wyoming's honor to providing the tree. That year a 67-foot Engelmann Spruce harvested from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in northwest Wyoming was chosen. 2010 has been the only year the US Capitol Christmas Tree has come from Wyoming (so far).

Forest service crews cut the tree down in early November 2010. Then the tree went on a tour of sorts, stopping in Wyoming towns and other cities in the country on its trip to Washington DC. Finally, on November 29, 2010, the tree was set-up on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. The annual tree lighting ceremony then took place on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2010.

Decorated with approximately 5,000 ornaments, showcasing the tree's theme "Wyoming: Forever West," made by people from across Wyoming. The entire tree was decorated using strands of LEDs. - Wikipedia

