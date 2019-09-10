Loretta Lynn: 5 Badass Moments She Changed Everything

Rick Diamond, Getty Images

There are many ways to describe country icon Loretta Lynn and her amazing career: groundbreaking, record-setting, genre-defining. But one of the best descriptors is also one of the simplest. Loretta Lynn is a badass.

When Lynn entered country music 60 (SIXTY!) years ago, she changed everything, from what a female country singer could sing about to what a female country singer could achieve. From her first record in 1960 until today, The Boot has compiled a list of five of Lynn's most badass moments.

Click through the gallery below to read about each of them, and stand in awe of the First Lady of Country Music.

The Boot Source: Loretta Lynn: 5 Badass Moments She Changed Everything
Filed Under: Editor's Picks, Loretta Lynn
Categories: Music
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top