Loretta Lynn Recalls Her Debut Single, 60 Years Ago: ‘I Still Love Country Music’

Country music legend Loretta Lynn celebrated an impressive milestone over the weekend with the 60th anniversary of her very first single, "Honky Tonk Girl."

On Saturday (Feb. 1), the 87-year-old music legend took to Instagram to revel in the fact that it had been six decades to the day since she had signed her first recording contract and released her first song to country music.

"Some of the fans and my team pointed out to me that today's the day 60 years ago that I signed my first recording contract with Zero records. I started out with my own song 'Honky Tonk Girl,'" Lynn explains.

"It eventually hit #14 on Billboard charts and we were off to the races then! Doo and I mailed and delivered records to every radio station we could. I really can't believe it was so long ago," she furthers, wrapping up her post by expressing how six decades later, she still loves country music and the fans who have stood by her.

"I feel fantastic and plan on making 2020 a great year," she adds.

The singer used the funny hashtag "#learninghashtags," along with another that said #letskeepitcountry, which could possibly reference to a recent interview she did in which she spoke candidly with fellow country singer Martina McBride about the state of country music. Lynn feels country music is dead and that she is getting "mad about it."

Lynn's most recent album, Wouldn't It Be Great, was finally released in 2018, after the singer experienced several health setbacks that delayed it.