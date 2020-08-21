Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Two Months in College Admissions Case

A very strange chapter of Hollywood history is drawing to a close with the sentencing of Full House star Lori Loughlin, who pled guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as part of a plot to get her children admitted to the University of Southern California. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, plus $150,000 fine and 100 hours of community service. (Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, received a five month prison sentence, plus a $250,000 fine alon with 250 hours of community service.)

Loughlin and Giannulli were first charged in early 2019 for their roles in a scheme that “allegedly paid bribes of up to $6 million to get their children into elite colleges, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.” In the early 2010s, they “conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to colleges and universities.” The same alleged conspiracy also involved actress Felicity Huffman, who pled guilty in May of 2019 and ultimately served 11 days of an 14-day sentence last fall.

According to NBC News, Loughlin said at her sentencing that she will “use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life” and was "truly, profoundly and deeply sorry.”