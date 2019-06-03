Los Lobos Announces Cheyenne Civic Center Concert

Legendary Latino rockers Los Lobos are coming to Cheyenne this fall, bringing their 45th Anniversary tour to the Cheyenne Civic Center on Sunday, October 13th.

The eclectic East L.A. rockers have released 21 full-length albums since forming in 1973. After winning a Grammy Award for Best Mexican-American Performance in 1983, they rose to international fame in 1987 with their chart-topping cover of the Richie Valens anthem "La Bamba". Two more Grammy awards followed in 1989 and 1995. In 2011, they were honored with the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2015, they were nominated for induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The announcement coincided with the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival this weekend. Tickets range in price from $25 to $59 and are on sale now at the Cheyenne Civic Center Box office, online at CheyenneEvents.org, or by phone at (307) 637-6363.