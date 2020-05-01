The formidable team of J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele are teaming up for HBO’s next big new series, Lovecraft Country. Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the show imagines a world where H.P. Lovecraft’s iconic monsters collide with the Jim Crow-era in the American South. It sounds like a very interesting combination; the show is executive produced by Misha Green, who is also the showrunner.

Watch the first Lovecraft Country trailer right here:

The main cast includes Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell from Birds of Prey, and Michael K. Williams. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

HBO’s new drama series, LOVECRAFT COUNTRY is based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name. The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Lovecraft Country premieres on HBO this August. We will definitely be watching.