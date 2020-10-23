Loveland Man Accidentally Shoots Neighbor While Cleaning Rifle

2020 reared its nasty head again. This time in Loveland, as a 73-year-old man was wounded in his side of a duplex while his neighbor was cleaning his assault rifle.

It had to be pretty scary, as 9News reports that Loveland Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a duplex near 5th Street and Madison on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

According to the reports, a 20-year-old man was cleaning his assault rifle when he accidentally shot it; the bullet struck his next-door neighbor. The neighbor was treated for his wounds, though there are no reports at this time of his condition.

Loveland Police confiscated the younger man's .223 caliber AR-15-like rifle along with two additional firearms, but no arrests have been made.

Having neighbors can be a tricky situation. I'm sure one accidentally shooting the other, doesn't help that.

