Low 90s Expected In Parts Of SE Wyoming Today

Southeast Wyoming residents who have been waiting for some hot summer weather may get their wish today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Friday morning:

''A hot day is in store for your Friday across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with most areas seeing highs in the 85 to 95 degree range. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across the area this afternoon and evening, especially in the vicinity of the Laramie Range. Widespread severe weather is not likely. However, thunderstorms will produce gusty winds up to 50 MPH and occasional lightning. A couple of stronger storms may also produce some small hail.''