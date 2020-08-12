Lucas Hoge shot his new video for "Wishin' I Was Fishin'" in far-flung locales all over the world, but the new clip — which premieres exclusively with Taste of Country today — also ties in with his family roots, paying tribute to his father.

In addition to his country music career, Hoge is the host of a show titled Hoge Wild, which airs on the Sportsman Channel. According to the show's website, the program is "the ultimate adventure show," following Hoge as he goes "hunting, fishing, scuba diving and performing across the globe ... [he] is serious about his hunting, conservation, and will serve up his harvest with a side of laughter!"

Hoge filmed his newly released video for "Wishin' I Was Fishin'" in New Zealand, California, Montana, Tennessee and Mexico, capturing footage of himself fishing in each setting while he shot his show. While the video draws on some exotic locations, the song's message was inspired by the simpler times of Hoge's youth, looking back on the hours he spent fishing with his father.

"Yeah I'm wishin' I could just ride that memory back / Feet danglin' off the tailgate across the pasture through the grass / Yeah I'm wishin' for a sunny summer Sunday / That would never get too late / And Dad would never say / We got one last cast / Yeah I'm wishin' I was fishin'," he sings in the chorus.

"My dad and my uncle are the reason I love the outdoors as much as I do today," Hoge tells us. "Opening morning of pheasant season each year was a Hoge boy family tradition that I will cherish forever."

The singer-songwriter finished writing "Wishin' I Was Fishin'" before he began filming his show, but he admits he's tempted to write a new verse after all of his world travels, noting, "You can't help but be inspired."

As far and wide as he's ranged, Hoge says there are still places he's yet to explore.

"I would have to say Australia would be a dream location for me," he muses. "I would love to dive the Great Barrier Reef and also do some touring."

Hoge has been spending his time in quarantine recently entertaining his fans via a series of well-received livestream performances. Keep up with Hoge via his official website, or by following him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

