Luke Bryan has revealed plans for a headlining tour for 2020.

The county superstar will hit the road beginning in Cincinnati on May 28 on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Kaylee Hammack are set to accompany the country superstar on the road.

The tour will be in support of a new album Bryan is set to release in 2020. It takes its name from a lyric in a new song titled "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here."

Bryan's previous album was What Makes You Country in 2017. That album scored hits including "Light It Up" and "Most People Are Good."

Fans have already heard two songs from the forthcoming project; "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight."