Luke Bryan knows how to win over fans and shake his booty, as he demonstrates in this Taste of Country exclusive from an upcoming episode of American Idol.

In a video that teases Sunday's (March 8) new episode, fans tell the "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" singer's fellow judges and the cameras just why they love him so much, while Bryan gives an in-person demonstration of his booty-shaking prowess for fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Click above to see Bryan shaking his groove thing next to Perry, who seems utterly unenthused.

"Shaking that booty baby, packs them in from miles around," Bryan exclaims in her ear.

Bryan scored one of his biggest hits with "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" in 2011, when he released it as the first single from his Tailgates & Tanlines album. His own booty-shaking dance moves have become a staple of his live shows over the years, and in the clip above, a series of Idol hopefuls try out for the iconic show's current 2020 season by singing Bryan's hit in various renditions. They also explain to the camera the reasons they love him, including his personality, his teeth and yes — in the case of one contestant's mom! — his body.

Perry seems to be having none of it, and she ends the clip by giving an exaggerated country rendition of "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," using an excessive twang and over-the-top facial expressions.

Bryan has served as a judge on American Idol alongside Perry and Richie since ABC announced it was bringing the show back to TV in a reboot in 2017.

American Idol airs on Sundays at 8PM ET on ABC.

