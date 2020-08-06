Luke Bryan’s ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here': 5 Deeply Country Tracks

Luke Bryan's Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is a more mature album than its singles might lead you to believe. "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and "One Margarita" are the most fun listeners will find on the country superstar's new album, out Friday (Aug. 7).

That's not to say Bryan's latest effort is a snooze; rather, it's that he's not trying to make "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" happen again. The 10-track project, which clocks in at just over 30 minutes, instead features love songs and solid country stories befitting a 44-year-old.

Capitol Records

Look to "Knockin' Boots," the previously released "Build Me a Daddy" and the record's title track for a clearer picture of what to expect from Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. Ace songwriters, a couple newcomers and an Americana rising star contributed to Bryan's new album, a pretty dang traditional set of songs; Bryan hinted that his next effort would be shorter and "very vintage-like" last fall.

Bryan's die-hard fans will, no doubt, keep Born Here, Live Here, Die Here on repeat, but those who have written the singer off for his hip-shaking stage moves and more modern singles should dig into the album, too. Start with these five tracks: