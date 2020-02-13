Luke Bryan has revealed the cover art, title song and tracklisting for his upcoming seventh studio album. The country superstar partnered with People on Thursday (Feb. 13) to debut a new song titled "Born Here Live Here Die Here," which is the title song of his upcoming album.

The song salutes the way of life that Bryan experienced growing up in his hometown of Leesburg, Ga. Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson and Jake Mitchell co-wrote the song, and though Bryan was not involved in the writing, the lyrics spoke to him on a deeply personal level.

“The second I heard ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’ it related to me — how I grew up, how I have so many roots and so many ties to my hometown, and being tied to your hometown is very important in country music,” Bryan tells People. “I fell in love with the song right away and now we have an album and tour derived from this song — it’s pretty amazing.”

Born Here Live Here Die Here is set for release on April 24, and Bryan is set to embark on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour on May 28 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. The road trek runs through Oct. 10 before wrapping up at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, Calif. Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack are set to accompany the country superstar on the road. All three acts have been Taste of Country RISERS. The tour takes its name from the lyrics of "Born Here Live Here Die Here."



Luke Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here Tracklisting:

1. "Knockin’ Boots" (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. "What She Wants Tonight" (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. "Born Here Live Here Die Here" (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. "One Margarita" (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. "Too Drunk to Drive" (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. "Build Me a Daddy" (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. "Little Less Broken" (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. "For a Boat" (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. "Where Are We Goin’" (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. "Down to One" (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

