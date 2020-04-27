Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Is Totally Turned on by Her ‘Hot’ ‘American Idol’ Judge

While some couples might have spent a little too much time together during quarantine, others just can't seem to get enough of each other, including Luke Bryan and wife Caroline.

The country star hopped on his social media channels on Sunday night (April 26) to remind fans to watch a historic episode American Idol featuring at-home performances from contestants, but Caroline's comments were the real tune-in moment in a hilarious clip he uploaded:

A short video shows the couple cuddled up on the couch, watching the show. While Bryan is relaying his tune-in message, his wife calls her husband a "hot judge," which elicits giggles from the "Knockin' Boots" singer.

Bryan's self esteem shines when he agrees with his wife of more than a decade, quipping "I am hot." Never one to hold back, Boyer adds, "I'm gonna jump on that tonight!"

It's a cute glimpse into the Bryans' personal life and goes to show that the honeymoon phase doesn't have to end. The college sweethearts celebrated thirteen years of marriage in December of 2019. It sounds like the lyrics from Bryan's second single, "What She Wants Tonight," off of his upcoming album is right on the money. “What She Wants Tonight” has become Bryan's 22nd No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The hitmaker has definitely been gettin' busy lately, even in spite of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. If he's not filming TikTok dances with CB30 or performing during the NFL Draft, he's promoting new music. "One Margarita," released March 13, is the third single from Bryan's Born Here Live Here Die Here album, the seventh for the singer-songwriter. More than one margarita has been keeping a lot of folks sane during this difficult time. It's not known if Luke and Caroline had a few before releasing this PG-13 video.

