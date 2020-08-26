Luke Bryan Salutes ‘My Crazy Boys’ With Adorable Picture on National Dog Day

Luke Bryan turned to social media to share an adorable picture of his dogs on National Dog Day on Wednesday (Aug. 26), and it looks like they are living their best life with the country superstar — and he with them.

Bryan posted a photo of himself playing with his two dogs, smiling as he holds one in his arms, while the other is climbing into his lap. Choc is the name of the Chocolate Labrador whose tongue is lolling out of his head as he looks at the camera sideways in the photo below, while the smaller English Cocker Spaniel in the picture is named Boss.

"You could say I have my hands full," Bryan writes to accompany the photo on Instagram, calling Choc and Boss "my crazy boys" via Facebook.

It's not clear how long Boss has been part of the Bryan clan, but the country superstar turned to social media to post a sweet photo of Choc as a puppy when the family first adopted him in 2017.

Bryan and his wife, Caroline, also took in an adorable 18-year-old rescue dog named Poochie in February of 2019, sharing some precious photographs of the sweet senior dog getting to enjoy his plush forever home after his family gave him up to Animal Control when they became allergic. Poochie died in 2019, but not before he got to live the high life with the country superstar and his family at their Nashville-area farm.

Bryan and his family also share their farm with a number of other animals. Caroline founded Brett's Barn in 2017 to provide animal therapy for children. Inspired by the death of their niece Sadie Brett Boyer, who died at seven months of age, Brett's Barn includes a pony, alpacas, two kangaroos and more comfort animals.