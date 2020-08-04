Luke Bryan says his wife, Caroline, was an early champion of "One Margarita," but a sexy love song is her favorite on Born Here Live Here Die Here, his seventh studio album.

The singer reveals that the album's closer, "Down to One," brings his wife joy. The Dallas Davidson-led, progressive mixer finds a couple coming together for the first time. Together they share some moonlit intimacy as the guy summons the courage to make his move, knowing that once he kisses his date, he'll be hooked.

"Still feel that touch / You were in my arms / Soaking up that young love / Never been that far," Bryan sings leading into the second chorus. "Down to One" is the contemporary exception on a decidedly traditional second half of the album. It recalls the singer's early-to-mid-2010 records.

"She always wants me to put out fun songs," Bryan tells Taste of Country Nights. "She's like, 'Nobody wants to hear a bunch of sad, depressing stuff. Put fun, fun, fun.' She's always the champion of fun and dancing."

10 Things You Probably Don't Know About Luke Bryan

As for the rest of Bryan's family? He jokes that his kids have a love/hate relationship with their celebrity father and his music. They love perks like being able to skip lines at Disney World, but aren't necessarily all-in on what's coming from his truck speakers. That changed some with Born Here Live Here Die Here, set for release on Aug. 7. Tate recently requested some of the new music while riding in his dad's truck, which Bryan admits was special. Overall, his family has a tremendous amount of influence on his new music.

"The beauty of them," Bryan shares during a separate media roundtable, "they have no skin in the game. They're just listening."

Like their mother, "One Margarita" is a song Bo and Tate (ages 12 and 9) asked for on repeat, even though they aren't old enough to enjoy one.

"That feedback is a lot different than publishers, record people — let's just say the well can get tainted. But with your children, they'll insult me and not even realize."