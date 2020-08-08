Luke Bryan has just released his much-anticipated new album, and he's taking his fans inside one of his biggest recent hits in a new video that is debuting exclusively with Taste of Country.

Bryan's new Born Here Live Here Die Here album dropped on Friday (Aug. 7), and several of the songs have already been released as singles ahead of the full project. Bryan released "Knockin' Boots" in April of 2019, well in advance of the album, and the song gave him his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

Bryan got to try the song out live in front of audiences before the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on touring plans for 2020, and in the video above, he says it quickly became a fan favorite at his shows.

"It's just been a fun song to have out," he states. "I mean, it's catchy as all get out; the first time you hear the chorus, you can remember so much about the chorus, and it's just such a fun song."

Jon Nite, Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson co-wrote "Knockin' Boots," and Jody and Jeff Stevens produced the track. Lyrically, the song centers around a light-hearted sexual euphemism, and the instrumentation underscores that carefree vibe.

"It's not this huge, intricate story song," Bryan allows. "But it's just about dancing, having fun, swinging your loved one around and having a great time."

Bryan's other singles from Born Here Live Here Die Here include "What She Wants Tonight" and his most recent No. 1 hit, "One Margarita."