Luke Bryan's nephew, Tilden "Til" Cheshire, turned to social media on Bryan's 44th birthday on Friday (July 17) to tribute his uncle, calling him his "best friend."

The 17-year-old posted a series of pictures to Instagram, showing him and his famous uncle taking part in a number of fun activities over the years, including hunting and fishing, as well as an early shot of Bryan holding him when he was a child. The photo tribute ends with a touching hug between the two.

"Happy birthday to my hunting, fishing partner, and best friend!" Til writes to accompany the photos. "Hope today’s a good one 44’s just a number love you."

Til's mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, died unexpectedly at the age of 39 in 2007, and his father, Ben Lee Cheshire, died in 2014. Bryan and his wife, Caroline, adopted Til and his sisters after that and raised him alongside their two kids, Tate and Bo.

The couple have shared occasional highlights from Til and their other kids with fans online over the years, and most recently, he turned to Instagram to share that he had graduated from high school, posting a string of pictures to commemorate that milestone.

Bryan and his family have been in quarantine together since mid-March as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They spent much of that time at a beach house in Florida, where Bryan gave several at-home remote performances.

Bryan recently scored his 25th No. 1 hit with "One Margarita," but he's been mostly taking advantage of his unexpected time off, he said in an interview with Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday (July 13).

“I was like, ‘I had the whole summer off,’ and I’m just doing some bucket list stuff," he told them.

That includes plenty of fishing.

“I loaded all of my boys up on my tour bus and we are hitting about ten trout streams out West that I have always wanted to fish with them at,” said Bryan, who was appearing on the show remotely from Wyoming.

Bryan and Caroline have also spent part of their quarantine time in a prank war, and they've been filming the escalating pranks and sharing them with fans online.

