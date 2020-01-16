Everything We Know About Luke Bryan’s New Album, ‘Born Here, Live Here, Die Here’

On Thursday (Jan. 16), Luke Bryan made a very special announcement to his fans via Facebook Live, offering up a few more details about his next project and even sharing a live version of the project's track, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here."

It's shaping up to be an eventful summer for the country superstar. Not only did Bryan reveal the album's late April release date, but he announced that there's a tour in the works, which will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 28. The tour will feature openers Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack -- and the singer says there might just be more surprised to come.

"We're still gonna be announcing some cities and special surprising, we'll be adding even more -- potentially even some other people on the shows, too," Bryan said in his Facebook Live event of the upcoming tour. While much of the project remains a mystery, read on to learn everything we know so far about Bryan's next project.

The Title

The title of Bryan's seventh studio album will be Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The album also lends its name to a new song, which Bryan debuted live over Facebook Live.

The Release Date

Per Bryan's Facebook Live announcement, his next album will come out on April 24, 2020.

The Record Label

Bryan didn't officially announce the record label when he made his big announcement. However, his past several albums have been released via Capitol Nashville, and it's a pretty safe bet that's where he'll stay for this release.

The Producer

There's no word yet on who will produce Bryan's next record. Stay tuned!

The Album Cover

Bryan hasn't shared the album cover for his new record yet. The Boot will update this section when he does!

The Single

The country superstar released "Knockin' Boots" as the surprise first single off of his then-unannounced new project in March of 2019. At the time Bryan said he was in the studio working on new music, but didn't reveal any plans for a full album.

The Songs

Since dropping "Knockin' Boots," Bryan has continued to intermittently share new music. He released the sultry "What She Wants Tonight" in October of 2019, after beginning to hint at more information surrounding his next body of music. At the time, he explained that he expected his next album to be shorter than usual, and also related that he was incorporating traditional elements into his next batch of songs.

Thursday's album announcement also included a live performance from Bryan of the project's title track, "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here," which Bryan said "feels like the perfect song to describe small-town hometown life."

"Ride the same roads / Work the same dirt / Go to the same church and drink the same beer / Born here, live here, die here," Bryan sings in the song's anthemic chorus.

The Tour

Bryan's album announcement also included exciting tour news. The singer will hit the road for his Proud to Be Right Here Tour in the summer of 2020, kicking things off in Cincinnati on May 28.

"'Proud to be right here' is a phrase from my new album's title track, 'Born Here, Live Here, Die Here'," Bryan says in a press release. "From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown."

For the tour, he's bringing out an exciting roster of supporting acts, including an influx of what Bryan describes as "girl power coming out," with Runaway June and Caylee Hammack. For direct support, the singer is tapping Morgan Wallen to join him on tour.

"I hope my liver can handle it," Bryan joked. "Morgan Wallen has one of my favorite voices I've heard in a long, long time. He was out with me two years ago, and we had a great time then."

Bryan's summer Proud to Be Right Here Tour will last through the fall, wrapping with three California dates in mid-October.