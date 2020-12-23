Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan are celebrating the engagement of their niece, Jordan Cheshire. Jordan is the oldest of three kids born to Bryan's older sister Kelly and her husband Ben, both of whom died within a seven-year span.

Caroline shared the news on her Instagram story with a pair of photos, but Jordan also shared photos on her Instagram page. The groom-to-be is Clint Eudy, with whom Jordan has been in a relationship with since February 2015 (per her Facebook). Both are listed as living in Leesburg, Ga., Bryan's hometown.

"Woke up this morning a fiancé!!! @clinteudy I cannot wait to MARRY you," Jordan wrote on Wednesday morning (Dec. 23). "I love you so much." (Eudy's instagram page is private.)

Jordan's father, Ben Cheshire, died in late 2014 from what was described as a possible heart attack. Kelly died at age 39 in 2007 of unknown causes. In addition to Jordan (20 at the time), the couple were parents to Kris (then 16) and Til (13).

After his father's death, Til moved in with the country singer and his family and become something of a third son to the couple. He recently left home to begin attending college at the University of Georgia.

Both Luke and Caroline Bryan were on hand if not to witness the proposal then to greet the couple afterward. An additional photo series shared on Jordan's Instagram shows the big moment and her reaction. Caroline Bryan shared their stunned reactions on her Instagram Story.

Like most of the country music community and America, the Bryans are enjoying a break from work to spend time with family this holiday season. Caroline has also stayed busy with her annual Pranksmas series of videos.