2020 may not have been the best year so far, but it has been a milestone year for Luke Bryan. The Georgia native's summer single "One Margarita" just became his 25th No. 1 hit.

“When I first heard 'One Margarita,' I really thought it was the perfect summer song," Bryan says in a press release about the song, which now sits on top of the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts."It's catchy and fun, and right now people just need a moment to let go. It’s been fun watching my fans react on socials and it’s gonna be even more fun when I get to perform it for them at a live show!"

"One Margarita" was written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson.

One of Bryan's last live shows before the coronavirus pandemic hit was at his very own Crash My Playa event in Mexico in January. It was the perfect setting for Michael Monaco to film the music video for "One Margarita," too. The feel-good song is the third consecutive No. 1 from Bryan’s upcoming Born Here Live Here Die Here album, which is set for release on August 7.

But 25 No. 1s? It's hard to believe — even for Bryan himself. He reacted to the news in a video message to fans on Tuesday (July 7):

"I wanted to send you all a message to thank you," Bryan says in the clip as he walks out to his boat before a morning fishing trip. "25. I never would have imagined that I could have 25 No. 1 songs. Thank you to my fans. It feels so good."

Bryan began his streak of hits all the way back in 2009 with "Do I," a song written by Bryan alongside Lady A's Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, behind Lady A's "Need You Now" on both charts.

