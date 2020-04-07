Luke Bryan's new Born Here Live Here Die Here album has been pushed back from its scheduled April 24 release date. The project will now be released on Aug. 7.

The move is a response to the coronavirus pandemic and the social and health effects it is having worldwide. In a letter to fans on social media, Bryan says, "It is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe."

He's also pushed his Proud to Be Right Here Tour to a July 10 start in Orange Beach, Ala.

“With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer,” Bryan continues. “I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

See a full list of his new tour dates below.

Luke Bryan's New 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates:

July 10 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^+

July 11 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater ^+

July 12 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^+

July 16 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre +

July 17 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^+

July 18 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^+

July 23-24 -- Bend, Ore. @Les Schwab Amphitheater ^+

July 25 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^+

July 30 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena ^+

July 31 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena ^+

Aug. 4 -- New York City @ Madison Square Garden ^*

Aug. 5 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion ^*

Aug. 13 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre ^+

Aug. 14 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion ^*

Aug. 16 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^+

Aug. 21 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^*

Aug. 22 -- Atlantic City, N.J. @ TBD

Aug. 23 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live ^*

Aug. 28 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion ^*

Aug. 29 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^*

Aug. 30 -- Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^+

Sept. 24 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena ^*

Sept. 25 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center ^*

Sept. 26 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center ^*

Oct. 1 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center ^*

Oct. 8 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center ^*

Oct. 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center *

Oct. 10 -- San Bernaddino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater *

Oct. 22 -- Charleston, S.C. @ TBD ^*

Oct. 23 -- Lexington, Ky. @ TBD

Oct. 24 -- Evansville, Ind. @ TBD

Oct. 28 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome ^*

Oct. 30 -- Bossier City, La. @ TBD

^ with Morgan Wallen

+ with Caylee Hammack

* with Runaway June