Luke Bryan has rescheduled his planned 2020 tour dates for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country superstar has announced that his Proud To Be Right Here Tour will now commence on May 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Bryan revealed the news in a press release on Thursday (June 25), saying the dates "will be rescheduled to 2021 out of an abundance of caution for the safety and health of his fans."

The Proud To Be Right Here Tour was initially slated to launch on May 28, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Bryan announced in April that he was pushing back the beginning of the tour until July 10, and now he's moved all of the dates to 2021.

Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack are all still set to open for Bryan on various dates of the tour. Some of the dates for 2021 are already on sale. More information about Bryan's 2021 tour stops and their on-sale dates is available at his official website.

Bryan has also pushed back the release of his new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. Originally scheduled for release on April 24, the album is now set to drop on Aug. 7.

Luke Bryan's 2021 Proud To Be Right Here Tour Dates:

May 30 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Stambaugh Stadium*

June 4 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater*

June 10 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 16 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

June 17 -- Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 24 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 25 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amp.* (+)

July 17 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 5 -- Bangor, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 6 -- Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

Aug. 12 -- Columbia, Mary. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 27 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Aug. 28 -- San Bernardino, Calif. @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sept. 4 -- Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater*

Sept. 23 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 1 -- Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 2 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct. 7 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 8 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Festival date +

Morgan Wallen on all dates except *

Caylee Hammack on all dates through July 30 (except June 25)

Runaway June on all dates beginning Aug. 5

