Watch Luke Bryan Sing 100 Country Songs in 10 Minutes

Luke Bryan has some advice for anyone that wants to attempt to sing 100 country songs in 10 minutes after he gave the challenge a try himself.

"I would say, sing them quickly and get onto the next one. Don't labor. It's all about productivity, and churning it out," the country superstar explains, after being put through the difficult game during an interview with FBE.

To test his knowledge and speed, challengers show Bryan the titles of various country songs from different decades. The "Born Here Live Here Die Here" singer is then required to show that he knows each song by singing a few lines of them from memory. Watch it unfold in the video above.

Bryan does well during the challenge, nailing hit songs like Keith Urban's "Days Go By," Zac Brown Band's "Chicken Fried" and Shania Twain's "That Don’t Impress Me Much." He even flexes his confidence during the test, incorporating plenty of finger snaps, body movements and a high falsetto into his answers.

Despite his efforts, Bryan misses a few songs along the way, including Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," Hunter Hayes’ "Wanted," Big & Rich’s "California," Maddie & Tae’s "Friends Don't" and Johnny Cash’s "Ain’t No Grave."

Midway through the entertaining game, Bryan stumbles on Chris Stapleton’s "Fire Away," saying, "Oh, hold on! I don’t even attempt to sing Chris Stapleton."

Bryan does eventually remember "Fire Away," and he even earns a point for the tune before ending the challenge with "It Ain’t My Fault" by Brothers Osborne.

All said and done, Bryan ends up with an impressive score of 51/100.

Bryan isn't the only artist who's take on the 100-song challenge. A cappella group Pentatonix and singer Tiffany Young have also played the game, giving it their best shot. And while Bryan scored well in the challenge, he isn’t the one to beat — so far, Pentatonix holds the current winner's title with a staggering 95/100.

Bryan, of course, doesn't have any hard feelings for coming in second place. At the end of the video, he proudly busts out the lyrics to his hit single "One Margarita," from his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, which dropped Aug. 7.