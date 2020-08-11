Luke Bryan's youngest son, Tate, turned 10 years old on Tuesday (Aug. 11), and it looks like he got exactly what he wanted. Grab a tissue, because this moment even brought the "Build Me a Daddy" singer to tears.

Video shared on Bryan's Instagram finds wife Caroline Bryan seated alongside Tate, holding his anticipation until the time is right. She tells him that they have a birthday surprise for him, and the boy turns as if he hears someone coming. Luke is holding the camera as Tate sprints to greet his favorite gift:

"Omg. I'm crying," Bryan writes. "Tate just got his 10th birthday surprise."

"Yeah, we didn't tell him," Caroline can be heard saying as Tate and his cousin, Til, share a hug.

"I'm literally crying," Luke Bryan says in the clip.

Til Cheshire surprised the family (or at least his cousin) with a trip home from college less than two weeks after leaving home. He is Bryan's nephew, but the Bryans have raised him since late 2014, when his father died. He graduated high school last spring and moved on to whatever lies ahead, and that was emotional for all of them.

"Been dreading this day for years, but I guess it’s time for Til to fly. Still can’t handle it right now! Good luck in college my sweet boy," Caroline wrote on Instagram. Clearly Tate and his older brother, Bo, have grown close to their older cousin, too.

Bryan's own children are returning to school in August, as well. Twelve-year-old Bo and now-10-year-old Tate are excited to see their friends again. Luke sounds like he's excited to be done homeschooling.

"I believe that never more in the history of human society have teachers been more appreciated," he says. "You must be born to be a teacher, because me and my wife and I, we both learned that we are not teachers, nor do we have the patience to homeschool."

Last Friday, Bryan dropped his new studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, which features hit singles like "One Margarita" and "Knockin' Boots."