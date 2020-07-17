Luke Bryan: 10 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Luke Bryan might be one of the most well-known country stars of the past decade, but there are likely at least a few things about the superstar of which fans aren't aware. After all, Bryan's involvement in the industry began when he was still in high school.

Okay, so it wasn't country stardom at that point -- but, Bryan was a lead in a musical way back then. Other facts fans might not know: what Bryan's first job was, where he has his wife's initials tattooed on his body and the adorable nicknames he has for his kids.

What other fun tidbits are there to know about Bryan? Read on to see how much you really know about the country superstar.