Luke Bryan Should Have Listened to His Mama and Not Planted So Much Sweet Corn
Luke Bryan meant well. With his 2020 tour plans canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Georgia native was looking for something to keep himself busy — so, he planted some sweet corn.
Actually, the country star planted four acres of sweet corn. And now, he is regretting it.
"Little tip for you guys: Never get bored during a pandemic and plant four acres of sweet corn,” says a sweaty Bryan in an Instagram video shared on Wednesday (July 22), as he struggles to wrangle a bucket of corn across a field.
Fellow country artists, including Dustin Lynch and Caylee Hammack, shared their excitement about Bryan's plethora of corn, but one comment stands out from the rest: Bryan's mother, LeClaire Bryan, writes simple, "Maybe you will start listening to your mama.” Ouch.
While Bryan's farming skills may be up for question, professionally, he's on a roll. The singer recently celebrated his 25th career No. 1 single with his latest song “One Margarita.” It's the third consecutive chart-topping single from his soon-to-be-released new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, due out on Aug. 7.
