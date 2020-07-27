Luke Bryan meant well. With his 2020 tour plans canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Georgia native was looking for something to keep himself busy — so, he planted some sweet corn.

Actually, the country star planted four acres of sweet corn. And now, he is regretting it.

"Little tip for you guys: Never get bored during a pandemic and plant four acres of sweet corn,” says a sweaty Bryan in an Instagram video shared on Wednesday (July 22), as he struggles to wrangle a bucket of corn across a field.

Fellow country artists, including Dustin Lynch and Caylee Hammack, shared their excitement about Bryan's plethora of corn, but one comment stands out from the rest: Bryan's mother, LeClaire Bryan, writes simple, "Maybe you will start listening to your mama.” Ouch.

While Bryan's farming skills may be up for question, professionally, he's on a roll. The singer recently celebrated his 25th career No. 1 single with his latest song “One Margarita.” It's the third consecutive chart-topping single from his soon-to-be-released new album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, due out on Aug. 7.