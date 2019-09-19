Luke Combs Announces ‘What You See Is What You Get’ Tour
Luke Combs announced his first 2020 headlining dates on Thursday morning (Sept. 19). The 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour will begin on Feb. 7 in Columbia, Mo., with dates currently scheduled through the end of April.
Tickets for ten newly-added concerts with Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker will go sale on Sept. 27. Additional festival dates are also seen in Combs' full list of 2020 tour stops, found below.
The new tour is named for his upcoming What You See Is What You Get album, which will be released Nov. 8. The album includes his hit song "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and his new single "Even Though I'm Leaving."
The new tour follows a run of mostly sold out tour stops across America in 2019. The Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour will wrap in December with back-to-back, sold out shows in Nashville. Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers are the opening acts for that run.
Additionally, Combs is up for three CMA Awards at the 2019 show in Nashville on Nov. 13. The hitmaker is riding a streak of No. 1 singles, with six in a row to begin his career. "Beer Never Broke My Heart" was his fastest rising No. 1, but "Even Though I'm Leaving" shows fans his softer side. Songwriter Ray Fulcher tells Taste of Country the song was written in 2016.
Luke Combs' 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates:
Feb. 7 —Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena
Feb. 8 —Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 13 —University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 14 —Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 15 —Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
April 18 —Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
April 19 —Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
April 21 —Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
April 24 —Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center
April 25 —Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
June 4-7 —Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest
June 13 —Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival
June 20 —North Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest
June 26—North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days
June 27 —Topeka, Kan. @ Heartland Stampede
July 10 —Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert
Sept. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Sept. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 26 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Oct. 2 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Oct. 3— Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
Oct. 15 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
Oct. 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Oct. 20 —Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark — First Interstate Arena
Oct. 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 24 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Nov. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Nov. 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Nov. 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Nov. 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Arena
Nov. 21 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Dec. 1 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Dec. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
