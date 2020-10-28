Luke Combs And “MeatEater” Visit Douglas, Wyoming Ranch

Country music artist Luke Combs likely needs no introduction, but Steven Rinella from "MeatEater" might.

"MeatEater" is a popular Netflix show starring Steven Rinella, a hunter, author, cook and conservationist. In his show he treks into the world's most remote, beautiful regions, bringing game meat from field to table.

Sometimes on his show, he brings along famous guests, and recently he and Luke Combs traveled to Douglas, Wyoming.

During their time in Wyoming, they went on an Antelope hunt (it was successful) and while relaxing after the hunt, Combs pulled out his guitar for an impromptu jam session.

Here he is singing "This One's For You."

Those of you that live locally may even recognize a few people from the video.

What an amazing experience that time together must have been for everyone.

It looks like Luke and Steve Rinella enjoyed both the hunting and the hospitality that Wyoming had to offer...maybe they'll come back for another visit soon.