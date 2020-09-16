Luke Combs Shares ‘Better Together,’ a Song for His Wife, at ACM Awards

Luke Combs' ACM Awards performance was for everyone but himself. After dropping in to surprise military veterans, he dedicated his new single "Better Together" to the woman who inspired it.

Just six weeks after marrying Nicole Hocking, Combs played the new song from a nearly empty stage at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe. Only a piano player joined him for the loose ensemble. Combs — an Entertainer of the Year nominee — had no trouble filling the space with a personal song that compares popular combinations with his love and appreciation for Hocking, his better half since before he became famous.

Which Luke Combs Songs Are About Nicole Hocking?

Prior to his performance Combs and Ford revealed a partnership to help military veterans coping with PTSD. Through a program called Guitars for Vets, Combs dropped in by surprise and delivered custom guitars to a group of enthusiastic American heroes. The action then came back to Nashville's Bluebird where Combs began his song after explaining it was one for his wife; Dan Isbell and Randy Montana helped him write the song from What You See Is What You Get, country music's current No. 1 album.

In addition to being an Entertainer of the Year nominee, Combs is up for Male Artist and won Album of the Year shortly after his performance. The 2020 ACM Awards aired from the Bluebird and Grand Ole Opry House and included pre-taped performances from the Ryman Auditorium.