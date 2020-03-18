Luke Combs is one of the many famous artists who are live-streaming shows as many across the country practice social distancing to avoid the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"I’ll do one every week we’re quarantined," Combs promised at the conclusion of his four-song concert on March 17, which began with a country-infused cover of singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman's 1988 hit, "Fast Car." The live stream also included a new song that Combs wrote while on a writing retreat in Florida.

"Life can be crazy / Drive you insane sometimes / Looking for answers / Asking yourself why," he sings in the first verse of the song.

Combs appeared in the live stream dressed in casual clothing: blue jeans, a camo fleece vest and a baseball hat, while sitting on a Miller Lite stool. He was broadcasting from his garage.

Combs also sang a pair of his biggest hits, "When It Rains It Pours" and "Hurricane." However, Combs did more than sing during his livestream. The North Carolina native took time to give a shout-out to the World Health Organization and encourage his fans out there to monitor the organizations website as well as their social media accounts.

"The World Health Organization is doing a great job of keeping everybody up to date," he said. "Check their website, who.int, or on their socials @WHO."

As with many artists, Combs has had his live schedule affected by the spread of the coronavirus. Combs was set to make a headlining appearance at the C2C Festival in the U.K.; however, his appearance was scrapped when the festival had no choice but to postpone.