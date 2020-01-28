Familiarity is the key to Luke Combs' new single "Does to Me," a collaboration with Eric Church. His storytelling and melody recall a hit one can't quite place because it's drawn from several different influences.

Church is surely one of them, and you hear it as Combs celebrates loyalty in the second verse and pride in the first. These are two attributes the older North Carolina-raised singer has leaned on frequently throughout his career, and they fit well on Combs during "Does to Me."

While not his tightest lyric, this song from What You See Is What You Get hits the heart as quick as any of his previous seven No. 1 hits. You're somewhere in one of the verses, if not the "underachieving average Joe" he describes in the chorus. It's a blue-collar approach to a story that celebrates the underdog — those tentpoles have held up many all-time great country songs.

Most satisfying might be the Gary Morse steel guitar that saturates the mix. Another singer may have punted on a real country arrangement in favor of something that rocks and found great success with a song like "Does to Me," an obvious choice for Combs' eighth No. 1 hit. The 29-year-remains loyal to '90s country and beyond.

Did You Know?: Combs wrote this song in 2016 with Ray Fulcher and Tyler Reeve and said they joked about getting Church to cut it, figuring that was almost too big of a thing to dream.

WATCH: Luke Combs Explains How He Scored Eric Church:

Luke Combs (Feat. Eric Church)'s "Does to Me" Lyrics:

I was a third-string dreamer on a second-place team / But I was hell on wheels with a full head of steam / When coach put me in /And I’m still proud of that hit / I was a last resort to go to prom with the queen / Thanks to an ex-boyfriend who broke her heart that week / No, I didn’t get lucky / But I still felt like a king / And that might not mean much to you / But it does to me.

Chorus:

So say I’m a middle of the road / Not much to show / Underachieving average Joe / But I’m a hell of a lover / A damn good brother / And I wear this heart on my sleeve / And that might not mean much to you / But it does to me.

I was the one phone call when my brother went to jail / Pawned my guitar just to pay his bail / No, I’ll never get it back / But I’m okay with that / I was the first man standing next to my best friend /The day the love of his life said “I do” to him / I was a couple beers deep / But I still remembered that speech / And that might not mean much to you / But it does to me.

Repeat Chorus

(Eric Church)

There’s a worn-out blade that my Granddaddy gave me / My mama’s first bible / Daddy’s Don Williams vinyl / That first-fish-catching Zebco thirty-three / Well, that might not mean much to you / But it does to me.

So say I’m a middle of the road / Not much to show / Underachieving average Joe / But I’m a hell of a lover / A damn good brother / And I wear this heart on my sleeve / And I’m a damn hard working / One thing’s for certain / I stand up for what I believe / That might not mean much to you / But it does to me / Yeah, it does to me / That might not mean much to you / But it does to me / Oh, it does to me man, it does to me.