The ongoing pandemic has put a wrench in just about everyone’s plans for 2020. Yet, artists including Eric Church, Thomas Rhett and Lindsay Ell continue to feed our collective hearts with new music.

But the artist that seems the busiest over this unexpected break just might be Luke Combs.

Earlier this week, the ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist teased fans when he shared a picture on Instagram of a recording studio, along with two men behind the glass looking to be working on mixing something up.

Combs has certainly been quite busy over the past few months, serving up an almost constant string of new music for fans to check out. Most recently, Combs shared an unreleased song called “Cold as You” and in the caption, asked what the fans thought!

According to their reactions, they loved it just as much as everything else he's done.

Of course, it remains to be seen what will happen to “Cold as You” or any of the other songs that Combs has shared recently. Back in May, Combs and Church celebrated the fact that their song “Does To Me” went to No. 1, giving Combs his eighth consecutive No. 1 single — marking the first time a new artist has had his first eight singles reach the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart — and extending his record-breaking streak at country radio. Also currently making its way up the charts is Combs’ song “Six Feet Apart," which he co-wrote with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder as a reflection on the COVID-19 pandemic.