Luke Combs Shares Tease of New Song, ‘Love You Anyway’ [Listen]

Who's ready for some new stuff from Luke Combs? The singer gave fans a little gift on Tuesday (Feb. 25) with a post shared to his Instagram account that introduced everyone to a brand-new song called "Love You Anyway."

The track, according to his post, is co-written with the Brothers Hunt (Dan and Reid Isbell) and frequent collaborator Ray Fulcher. It's a contemplative ballad that describes how one can't just help but be enamored with the person one's heart calls out to, even if things aren't exactly right.

"There's some things that just leave a man no choice/ Like a compass needle needing its true north," Combs sings in the gentle ballad, which showcases yearning lyrics over a meandering guitar line, creating a romantic and thought-provoking vibe that will surely get fans in a romantic mood.

Combs is on a roll these days, having released his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, in November of 2019. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Combs recently expanded his What You See is What You Get Tour, adding 19 dates that will be in-the-round style. The current version of the arena tour continues through July 10 before the new dates pick up on Sept. 19 in Raleigh, N.C., wrapping on Dec. 4 at the TD Garden in Boston.

